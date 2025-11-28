European Gymnastics allows Russians to participate in its tournaments as neutral athletes

GENEVA, November 28. /TASS/. European Gymnastics, the continental body representing Europe within the International Gymnastics Federation, has approved the participation of Russian athletes in its tournaments under neutral status, a source told TASS.

"Russians have been cleared to compete in a neutral capacity under the aegis of European Gymnastics," the source said. "A total of 27 votes were cast in favor of granting them access," the source added.

Earlier, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) authorized Russian athletes to compete in its events under neutral status. During the latest world championships in Jakarta, Russians placed fourth in the unofficial medal standings, winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

The 2026 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held in Bulgaria, and the 2026 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics will take place in Croatia.