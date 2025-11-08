Kudermetova, Mertens win Final WTA Doubles Tournament

RIYADH, November 8. /TASS/ Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Belgian Elise Mertens beat Hungarian Timea Babos and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in the final of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Doubles Tournament.

The meeting ended with a score 7:6 (7:4), 6:1. The Russian and the Belgian won the tournament for the second time. They also won in 2022.

Kudermetova is 28 years old, she ranks 10th in the WTA doubles rankings. The athlete has won nine tournaments under the auspices of the organization in pairs. She won the Wimbledon (2025) Grand Slam tournaments with Mertens. In 2021, Kudermetova won the Billie Jean King Cup as a member of the Russian team.

Mertens is 29 years old, she is in the seventh position in the doubles world ranking. The Belgian has 22 WTA doubles titles. The tennis player has won five Grand Slam doubles tournaments - the US Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021, 2025) and the Australian Open (2021, 2024).

Earlier, the doubles tournament was won by Russians Vera Zvonareva with Mertens, Elena Vesnina with Ekaterina Makarova, Maria Kirilenko with Nadezhda Petrova, Petrova with American Meghann Shaughnessy, Elena Dementieva with Slovak tennis player Janette Husarova and Anna Kournikova twice with Swiss Martina Hingis.

The final WTA tournament was held on a hard surface. The prize fund amounts to $15.5 million. The eight singles and eight pairs who scored the most points during the season took part in the competition. Last year, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe from New Zealand won the Final WTA Doubles Tournament.