Zalomin wins silver at Trampoline World Cup in double minitramp

MADRID, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Mikhail Zalomin has won silver at the World trampoline Championships in double minitramp in Pamplona, Spain.

In the final, Zalomin scored 29,200 points. The first was American Ruben Padilla (31,300 points). The third place was taken by another US representative, West Fowler (28,800).

Earlier on Saturday, Zalomin said that this World Cup would be his last. A day earlier, Zalomin won bronze in the team competition in the double minitramp as part of the Russian team. Zalomin is 32 years old. He is an 11-time world champion and a seven-time winner of the European championships. He has also won eight gold medals at the national championships. Zalomin is the winner of the World Games (2017) and the Honored Master of Sports of Russia.

Russians compete in the World Cup in a neutral status. The Pamplona tournament will end on November 9.