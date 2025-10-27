Tennis player Medvedev gets ahead of Khachanov, regains Russia’s top racquet status

LONDON, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has climbed one spot in the ATP’s (Association of Tennis Professionals) latest rankings of the world’s best tennis players and is currently in 13th place.

He got ahead of Russia’s Karen Khachanov and regained his status as Russia’s top racquet. Medvedev lost this title in July following Wimbledon. Khachanov has dropped by one spot and is now in 14th place.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz remains at the top of the list. He is followed by Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The ATP top 100 also includes another Russian, Andrey Rublev, ranked 17th.