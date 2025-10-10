Russia’s football team beats Iran in friendly match

VOLGOGRAD, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has Iran 2-1 in a friendly match in the south Russian city of Volgograd.

The game was played on Friday at Volgograd-Arena in front of a crowd of 42,387.

The goals were scored by Dmitry Vorobyov (22nd second) and Alexey Batrakov (70th second) for Russia, and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (48th minute) for Iran.

The Iranian national football team is currently 21th in the FIFA Rankings. Russia is 33rd. The match’s result will be taken into account in the FIFA Rankings.