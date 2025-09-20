Figure skater Gumennik leads after short program of Olympic qualifying tournament

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Pyotr Gumennik has won the first place after a short program at the Olympic qualification tournament.

Gumennik received 93.80 points for the skate. The second place is taken by Mexican Donovan Carrillo (84.97 points). Frenchman Francois Pitot (81.24) is the third.

The men's free program will be presented on September 21. The launch is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Moscow time. To qualify for the Olympics, singles players need to enter the top five after two programs.

Gumennik is 23 years old. He is a silver and bronze medalist of the Russian championships and a two-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix finals.

Russian figure skaters participate in the qualification in a neutral status. The women's tournament features Russian Adeliya Petrosyan, who leads after the short program. The women's free skate will be demonstrated later on September 20.