Sweden's Duplantis soars to another pole vault world record in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 15. /TASS/. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a new world record in the pole vault on Monday by clearing a height of 6 meters and 30 centimeters (20.7 feet) at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

"I'm really at a loss for words, I'm just so happy," TNT Sports quoted Duplantis as saying to the press after his win. "To be able to give you guys this world record is just amazing."

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece bagged the silver with a result of 6.00 meters and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall took the bronze with the 5.95-meter jump.

"For the past two weeks I really enjoyed being in Tokyo," the Swedish athlete continued. "I have been enjoying everything so much. I feel the only way to leave Japan was to set the world record. That was my mentality."

The 2025 World Athletics Championship is taking place in the Japanese capital of Tokyo from September 13-21 at the over 67,750-seat capacity National Stadium.

"I don't know what is next for me at this moment. I don't care. I will just enjoy this right now. I was feeling really good the whole day. I knew I had the record in me," Duplantis, who broke his own men’s pole vault record for a 14th time, noted.

"The run says it all, everything is about speed. As long as I have that right, I know it will work out for me," he continued. "I am just so happy. I wanted to come back to Tokyo because I knew it was a wonderful city. But it’s better than I ever imagined."

"This is the biggest dream ever to come true for me," Duplantis added.

The 25-year-old Swedish athlete is a two-time Olympic (2020 and 2024) champion, a three-time World outdoor (2022, 2023 and 2025) champion and a three-time World indoor (2022, 2024 and 2025) champion.