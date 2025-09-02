Pacific Cup on curling starts at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Pacific Cup international curling tournament kicks off on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, TASS reports.

National teams of Kazakhstan, China, Turkey, Russia and the Minsk team from Belarus take part in the tournament.

"We endeavor to be ready to return to the international stage at any moment of time and demonstrate the maximum result there," Head Coach of the Russian National Team Vasily Gudin told TASS. "Such tournaments as the Pacific Cup are important step in this direction," he added.