Russia loses top spot in synchronized swimming medal standings for first time since 1994

SINGAPORE, July 25. /TASS/. For the first time since 1994, Russian athletes failed to top the medal standings in synchronized swimming at the World Aquatics Championships.

At the tournament, the Russian team earned three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. However, China finished ahead with four golds and three silvers, securing the overall lead.

This marks the first time since 1994 that Russia did not dominate the medal table in the discipline. The team missed the 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions of the tournament due to suspension.