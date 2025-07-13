Eller says Ovechkin gave watches to all Washington players after record in NHL

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. Russian forward and Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin presented watches to all the team's players after setting a record for the number of goals scored in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season championships, Danish Washington striker Lars Eller said.

"Ovi got Hublot watches for everyone. Customized Hublot watches. I think he even got it for trainers and staff members, not just the players," Eller said on the Coming in Hot podcast on YouTube.

"What’s there to say about him? He’s just one of a kind, special, unique talent combination of physicality and a shot we might never see again. But also a drive to never quit and wanting more and more and more. I think that’s the biggest thing, right?"

In early April, 39-year-old Ovechkin set a record for goals in the regular NHL championships, eclipsing the achievement of Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894 goals). Currently, the Russian forward of Washington has 897 goals scored.