Russia’s Islam Makhachev to fight UFC Welterweight Champion Maddalena in end of 2025

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev will hold a bout against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena for the champion’s title in the UFC Welterweight Division in the end of the year, Ali Abdel-Aziz, the Russian fighter’s manager, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fight has been planned for the end of the year," Abdel-Aziz said without specifying the exact date.

On May 10, Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad (24 wins; four defeats) of the United States based on the referees’ unanimous decision to grab the Welterweight Champion’s belt.

Makhachev, 33, boasts a record of 27 wins (five by KO/TKO, 13 by submission, nine by decision) and one defeat. The Russian fighter won the UFC Lightweight Champion’s title in October 2022 and since then he successfully defended it four times.

TASS reported earlier in the year that Makhachev decided to vacate his champion’s title in the Lightweight Division and switch to fighting in the Welterweight Division.

Australia’s UFC Welterweight Champion Maddalena, 28, holds a record of 18 wins (12 by KO/TKO, two by submission and four by decision) and two defats (one by KO/TKO, one by submission).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional event, featuring the world’s top-ranked fighters. Numerous Russian fighters take part in UFC competitions.