Russian, Italian national volleyball teams plan exhibition match for late August

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s volleyball team plans to play an exhibition match against Italy in August, Russian Volleyball Federation (VFB) Secretary General Alexander Yaremenko told TASS on Thursday.

"It was Russia’s initiative to organize a friendly match with Italy and the Italian Volleyball Federation seemed amenable to this," Yaremenko said. "They have filed an application with the Italian Olympic Committee regarding the organization of this match. Now we're waiting for their decision."

"Speaking about the dates [for the match], we are looking at late August," he added.

The Russian national men’s volleyball team is scheduled to play a friendly against Serbia on June 1. A day earlier, on May 31, the Russian national women’s volleyball team will also face off against their Serbian opponents in a friendly match.