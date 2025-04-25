Russian national football team to play friendly against Nigeria in Moscow this summer

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against Nigeria in early June in the Russian capital, the team’s press office announced in a statement on Friday.

The match will be played on June 6 at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, according to the statement.

This will be the first match for the Russian national squad at the landmark Luzhniki Stadium since September 1, 2021, when they played to a scoreless draw in one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Croatia.

Russia has not lost a single friendly football match since the introduced sanctions of world football authorities and boasts a goaltending clean sheet over the most recent eight matches played against Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0), Belarus (4-0), Vietnam (3-0), Brunei (11-0), Syria (4-0), Grenada (5-0) and Zambia (5-0).

On June 10 the Russian team is set to play an away friendly match against the national squad of Belarus.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.