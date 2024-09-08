Russian athletes win 64 medals at Paralympics in Paris

PARIS, September 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes have won 20 gold, 21 silver and 23 bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Denis Gavrilov was the last Russian athlete to compete at the Paralympics. He finished 4th among visually impaired athletes in the marathon.

Russian and Belarusian Paralympians were allowed to compete only in neutral status, the athletes' medals are not counted in the overall standings. Belarusians won six gold medals and one silver.

A total of 88 Russian athletes participated in the Paralympics. They competed in five sports: athletics, swimming, triathlon, table tennis and taekwondo.

The closing ceremony of the Paralympics will be held on Sunday at the Stade de France.