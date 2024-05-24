Russia to abide by its own age of consent for figure skating competitions

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR) will continue to adhering to the age limit norms existing in the country, FSFR Director General Alexander Kogan said on Friday.

"Just like before, we stick to our vision that athletes turning 16 years old before July 1 of every year are able to compete," Kogan said.

"However, we have slightly altered the rules regarding the synchronized skating as participating athletes would start competing in the adult skating starting the age of 16, and not from 17 as it had been previously planned," the FSFR chief added.

In 2022, the Congress of the International Skating Union (ISU) announced in a statement that a minimum age of figure skating athletes allowed to compete internationally at a senior level should be raised to the mark of 17 years beginning with the 2024/25 season.