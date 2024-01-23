Italy’s Sinner stops Russian tennis star Rublev on way to 2024 Australian Open semis

SYDNEY, January 23. /TASS/. Italian Jannik Sinner advanced on Tuesday to the semifinals of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, the 2024 Australian Open, after defeating Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev earlier in the day.

In a match that lasted two hours and 40 minutes, the 4th-seeded Sinner took down Russia’s Rublev (seeded 5th) in straight sets 6-4; 7-6 (7-5); 6-3.

Sinner, 22, is now set to face off in the semifinals against defending champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who earlier in the day defeated Taylor Fritz of the United States in four sets 7-6 (7-3); 4-6; 6-2; 6-3.

The Italian is currently ranked 4th in the ATP World Rankings and has 10 ATP tournament titles to his name. In reaching the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner ties his best result on the Grand Slam circuit, as he also reached the semis at Wimbledon in 2023. In addition, he won the 2023 Davis Cup as part of the Italian national team.

As of today, Rublev, 26, is ranked 5th in the ATP World Rankings and has won 15 ATP tournament titles, two of those wins coming this year. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park from January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs. The opening tournament of the annual Grand Slam series in Australia marks its 112th edition this year. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.