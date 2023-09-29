IPC votes against suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) did not support the decision to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the IPC said.

Bahrain is hosting an IPC General Assembly meeting.

As many as 75 members of the General Assembly voted against the decision, while 65 voted for and 13 members abstained.

Later on Friday, the global Paralympic body will hold another vote to decide whether to suspend the RPC, but allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals.

Russian Para-athletes had been set to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 until the IPC decided to suspend their participation due to Russia’s involvement in the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

On November 16, 2022, the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly voted to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee’s membership in the organization. The RPC filed a motion in December contesting the IPC General Assembly’s ruling to indefinitely suspend Russian Para-athletes from competing in international sports tournaments.