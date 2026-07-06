Ebola death toll in DR Congo exceeds 500

PRETORIA, July 6. /TASS/. The laboratory-confirmed Ebola death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 506, with 14 additional Ebola deaths registered over the past day, the country’s ministry of communication and media said in a daily bulletin.

Confirmed Ebola cases currently stand at 1,561, up by 33 from the previous day. The average case fatality rate is around 32.4%.

A total of 628 patients are currently hospitalized or under medical isolation units. Over the last 24 hours, 33 new laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases have been identified. So far, 253 people have recovered.

Contact tracing coverage has reached 81.6%. More than 10,000 people are currently under monitoring after exposure to confirmed Ebola cases. The incubation period of the virus is 21 days.

The current Ebola outbreak began in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda on May 15. The epicenter is located in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.