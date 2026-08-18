Moscow court fines Microsoft $41,169 for failure to delete banned content

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined Microsoft Corporation 3.5 million rubles ($41,169) for refusing to remove prohibited information, the court told TASS.

"By a ruling of the court, Microsoft Corporation was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure by a website owner to remove information when the obligation to delete such content is provided for by Russian legislation). The court imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a 3.5-million-ruble fine," the court said.

A year earlier, the tech giant had already been fined under the same article for failing to remove several links to extremist materials.

In March 2022, Microsoft announced its departure from the Russian market, suspending product sales and services in the country.