Survey finds nearly half of Russians concerned about AI-generated content

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Nearly half of Russians are concerned about the growing spread of AI-generated content, with most concerns centered on the risk of fraud, according to a survey conducted by the research center of the Russian Znanie (Knowledge) Society and obtained by TASS.

The nationwide telephone survey was conducted from June 18 to June 26 and included 1,600 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.44% with a 95% confidence level.

"The survey reflects divided public opinion toward AI-generated content: 47% of Russians are concerned about the spread of videos, photos, and texts created or altered by AI, while 49% do not see the situation as posing a significant threat. Fraud is the main concern, cited by 29% of respondents. Another 5% fear that such technologies could be used to manipulate public opinion for political purposes," First Deputy Director General of the Znanie Society Dmitry Rybalchenko said.

Rybalchenko said that educational efforts should now include digital literacy training so that people can feel "more confident and secure" online.

The survey found that men, at 53%, and young people between the ages of 18 and 24, at 57%, are the least concerned about the spread of AI-generated content.