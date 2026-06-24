Preclinical studies of dengue vaccine have demonstrated its safety — official

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Preclinical studies of the dengue fever vaccine have demonstrated its safety, immunogenicity and protective efficacy, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova told TASS.

"At the request of the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua, a vaccine for the prevention of dengue fever is being developed in Russia <…>. Preclinical studies have now been completed, demonstrating the vaccine’s safety, immunogenicity, and protective efficacy," she said.

The vaccine is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes and is based on the virion’s internal capsid proteins, Skvortsova added.