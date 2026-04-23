KURSK, April 23. /TASS/. The preserved evidence of Nazi crimes during the Great Patriotic War motivates fighting for Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, a volunteer from Ghana told TASS.

"I remember Stepan Bandera, <...> what he did to Ukrainians, how they [the nationalists] killed women and children and burned pregnant women. I have also read about it. It is really sad when you look at all these stories, because I have never seen these stories until I read it online. So I was really, really sad and I was really feeling so bad. This is all the reasons why, when you are in this place [in the special military operation zone], you always have the feeling of doing whatever that you got to do to also support what is happening," Nabilari Isan, a volunteer serving in one of the units of the Russian Defense Ministry, said as part of the "Ukraine Goes Missing" project.

The volunteer noted that people today began to forget the significance of May 9 and the events of 1941-1945. "[We need to remember] what really happened between these years and how people died - about 27 million people died in this war - and how they stopped the regime of Adolf Hitler," he stressed.

Nabilari Isan is a volunteer serving in the ranks of one of the units of the Russian Defense Ministry. He was born in Ghana, lives in Russia with his wife and daughter, and holds a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. He signed a contract with the Russian military department of his own free will.