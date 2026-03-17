Air temperatures in Moscow break three century-old records

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Three century-old temperature records have been broken in Moscow in March, the Geography Department at Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) reported.

"An abnormally warn weather has set in in Moscow and the Moscow region in recent days. According to the MGU’s Meteorological Observatory, three century-old air temperature records have been broken in Moscow since March 12," it said on its Telegram channel.

Thus, on March 12, the temperature reached 13.6°C, or 56.5°F, for the first time in 148 years. On the following day, March 13, it rose to 15.1°C, or 59.2°F, and to 11.5°C, or 52.7°F on March 15. The previous records for these days were 11.1°C, 12.1°C, and 9.7°C, respectively.

However, the absolute record high for March overall (19.5°C, or 67.1°F) has not yet been surpassed.