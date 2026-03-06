Ukraine intensifies attacks on Sevastopol ahead of Crimea Spring anniversary — governor

SEVASTOPOL, March 6. /TASS/. The attack on a residential area of Sevastopol, where there are no military facilities, overnight to March 6 was an act of terror. Ukraine has intensified its aggression ahead of the Crimean Spring anniversary, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The downed drone was literally packed with shrapnel - metal balls and explosives. This is pure terrorism and aggression against civilians. It's obvious that the closer the 12th anniversary of Sevastopol's return to Russia, the more furious the Ukrainian Nazi regime becomes," he wrote on his Max channel.

In a conversation with journalists, the governor emphasized that there are no military facilities in the area. "It’s completely unclear what was the purpose of attacking residential buildings in the center of a residential area. This is a pure act of aggression against the people of Sevastopol," Razvozhayev noted.