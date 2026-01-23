Ukraine records three deaths for every newborn — monitoring service

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The number of deaths in Ukraine exceeds the number of births by three times, according to data published by the Ukrainian Opendatabot service.

Its data indicates that over 168,700 children were born in the country last year, while 485,200 died. "In total, there were three deaths for every newborn last year," the service concluded.

According to statistics, the birth rate in Ukraine has been gradually declining since 2016, back then, over 399,000 infants were born in the country.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine has been experiencing serious demographic problems. According to the press service of the UN Geneva headquarters, as of autumn 2024, Ukraine’s population has decreased by 8 million people since February 2022. Ella Libanova, head of the Ukrainian Institute of Demography and Social Research, reported that, according to research for 2024, the country’s population was between 28 million and 30 million. According to her estimates, Ukraine will never return to the numbers of the Soviet era, when the republic’s population was about 52 million people. The last census in Ukraine was conducted in 2001. At that time, the country’s population was 48,457,000.