Two saboteurs working for Ukrainian special services detained in Crimea — FSB

SIMFEROPOL, January 23. /TASS/. A Crimean court has arrested two Russians for two months for committing sabotage on the peninsula on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

Earlier, the FSB press office reported the detention of two Russian citizens born in 1995 who were involved in a series of sabotage and terrorist acts in 2024 and 2025. The suspects gathered and transmitted information about the deployment of Russian Defense Ministry facilities and critical infrastructure, as well as the movement of Russian military equipment and the impact of Ukrainian missile strikes. They also set fire to relay cabinets of the Crimean Railway Enterprise and to equipment at cellular base stations in the Saksky and Simferopol districts.

"The Kiev district court has arrested the suspects for two months," the statement said.

Crimean investigators have opened criminal cases against the detainees under Articles 205 ("Terrorist Act") and 205.3 ("Training for the Purpose of Carrying Out Terrorist Activities") of the Russian Criminal Code.