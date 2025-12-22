At least 75% of Romanians rate country’s political course negatively — poll

BUCHAREST, December 22. /TASS/. At least 75% of Romanians believe the country’s political course is wrong, while 21% think it is on the correct path, according to the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Romanian Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS).

"The study shows an overall picture dominated by distrust, pessimism, and economic pressure," sociologists note in their commentary. "The data indicate a tense social climate in which negative opinions about the country's course, the work of institutions, and the standard of living interact and mutually reinforce each other."

According to the poll, Romanians have low trust in the country’s political leaders. "[Former nationalist candidate in the 2024 presidential election] Calin Georgescu was trusted by 40% of respondents, but 54% stated they did not trust him. [Chairman of the nationalist ‘Alliance for the Union of Romanians’] George Simion is trusted by 37% of those surveyed, while 58% do not believe him. [Romanian President] Nicusor Dan was trusted by 35% of respondents, but 60% refused to trust the country’s leader."

If parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, the "Alliance for the Union of Romanians," according to the study, would receive a majority of 35% of the votes, the Social Democratic Party would gather 22%, the National Liberal Party 19%, and the "Union Save Romania" 9%.

More than half of respondents (51%) expect prices to rise significantly in 2026, which, according to researchers, indicates a lack of trust in Romania’s economic stability in the near future.

The poll was conducted from December 10 to 19, with 1,067 Romanians over the age of 18 participating.