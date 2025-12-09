Over 200 portable rocket systems confiscated in Russia — NAC

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Security agencies in Russia have seized more than 200 portable rocket systems, 147,000 rounds of ammunition, and 1,500 explosive devices so far in 2025, the Chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) and Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, stated at a committee meeting.

"Twenty-nine channels of illegal arms trafficking have been shut down, including those originating to the special military operation zone. One hundred and thirteen underground workshops used for modernizing and converting weapons have been eliminated. The activities of eighty-seven organized criminal groups involved in smuggling weapons and explosive devices have been uncovered and suppressed. Over 200 portable rocket systems, more than 147,000 rounds of ammunition, and 1,500 standard and improvised explosives have been seized," he said.

A joint meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) and the Federal Operational Headquarters (FOSH) was dedicated to summarizing the work in 2025 and outlining priority areas of activity for the following year. The event was attended by NAC members, the Prosecutor General of Russia, the Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President of Russia in the federal districts, heads of federal executive authorities, and representatives of special services and law enforcement agencies.

The Director of the FSB emphasized the need to ensure the development and adoption of effective, timely response measures at all levels of public administration, to enhance the effectiveness of deploying forces and means to counter enemy sabotage and terrorist attacks, and to improve the entire system of prevention and information-propaganda work. "The most important task facing government agencies and society as a whole remains the improvement of forms and methods for countering the ideology of terrorism, neo-Nazism, and other manifestations of radicalism, including in the new subjects of the Russian Federation," Bortnikov added.