Venezuela sends over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Cuba

CARACAS, November 9. /TASS/. Venezuela has sent more than 5,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid to victims of Hurricane Melissa in Cuba, Rander Pena, an executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), said on Sunday.

"The humanitarian cargo intended for the Cuban people, devastated by Hurricane Melissa, includes more than 5,000 metric tons of food, medicines, household goods and even toys for children," Pena said in an interview with Venezolana de Television channel.

He emphasized that the humanitarian cargo, which would be delivered by a vessel belonging to ALBA, set off to Cuba upon orders from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pena added that the delivered aid to Cuba demonstrates Venezuela's commitment to peace and cooperation among peoples and unwavering solidarity with the island.

On October 30, Venezuela delivered 26 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba via Conviasa airlines.

Hurricane Melissa of the fifth, highest category struck some Caribbean island states at the end of October. Jamaica and Haiti suffered most from the natural calamity with number of victims standing over 30 and 40, respectively.

Melissa also raged through the eastern region of Cuba, causing serious damage. There was no information about the deaths in the Caribbean Republic.