MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The driver from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie’s motorcade during her trip to Ukraine has said that he will serve in the Ukrainian army and is currently at a training center.

"The plan is to undergo training and serve in the army," Dmitry Pishchikov told the TSN agency.

He said that he is currently at a training center. He voiced outrage over the actions by the actions by military recruitment officials and police officers who detained him. "When I asked why I was detained, a police officer did not answer. My documents were all right: I had a fresh paper from the military medical commission, I was not on the wanted list," he recalled. "I don’t know why they detained me at this checkpoint without any explanations and asked to go with them to verify some nuances. Under false excuses, it turns out."

It was reported on Wednesday that while Jolie was on a trip to the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, one of her local drivers was detained by recruitment officers at a checkpoint near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Ukraine’s southern Nikolayev Region. Ukrainian Telegram channels posted a video featuring Jolie entering the recruitment office. Pro-Russian underground sources told TASS that the actress’ team had called Vladimir Zelensky’s office to have the young man released.

Later, the Ukrainian media reported citing sources in Ukraine’s ground troops that the detained man is a Ukrainian national born in 1992 and has no grounds for draft determent. Jolie was reportedly unable to have him released from the recruitment office.

Since then, contradictory reports have been appearing in the Ukrainian mass media about what has happed to the man. No official comments followed. Only on Friday evening, the man posted his first video shot on the street after leaving the recruitment office where he promised to share details later.