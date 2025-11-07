Almost 78% of Russians trust Putin, poll shows

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The level of confidence of Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.9%, according to a survey conducted from October 27 to November 2 among 1,600 adult Russians by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"A total of 77.9% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a decrease of 0.5 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president’s activities increased by 0.3 p.p. to 74.5%," the center’s report notes.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 46.3% of respondents (unchanged), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 48.7% of respondents (a decrease of 0.2 p.p.). Those trusting in Mishustin cast 58.4% of the votes in line with the survey (an increase of 0.1 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 33.3% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 2.4 p.p.), 27% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (an decrease of 4.2 p.p.), 22.1% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.3 p.p.), and 9.2% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.2 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia party was 32.5% (a decrease of 0.4 p.p.), the Communist Party – 9.8% (unchanged), the LDPR – 10.4% (a decrease of 0.9 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party – 4.9% (an increase of 0.8 p.p.), and the New People party – 8.4% (an increase of 0.4 p.p.).