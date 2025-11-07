Putin trusted by 77% of surveyed Russians — poll

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77%, while 78% of respondents believe he is doing a good job, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation from October 31 to November 2 among 1,500 Russians.

"As many as 77% of Russians stated they trust Vladimir Putin (unchanged over the week). A majority of the population (78% — a decrease of 1 percentage point) is also confident that he is performing his duties as head of state well," the social service’s report notes.

A total of 50% of survey participants gave a positive assessment of the government’s work (a decrease of 3 percentage points). As for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 54% of respondents stated that he is doing a good job (unchanged).

The level of support for the United Russia political party was 43% (an increase of 1 percentage point), the Communist Party — 8% (unchanged), the Liberal Democratic Party — 8% (a decrease of 2 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party — 3% (unchanged), and the New People party — 4% (unchanged).