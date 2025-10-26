Fence between Finland, Russia becomes tourist attraction — TV

STOCKHOLM, October 27. /TASS/. Foreign tourists have been massively intruding into the border zone in southern Finland to take pictures against the backdrop of the fence separating it from Russia, the Finnish broadcasting company Yle reported.

According to its information, the Finnish Border Guard recorded over 50 cases of border zone violations in the summer of 2025, a figure that is one-third higher than the 2024 statistics. It is noted that similar incidents have also been observed in Kainuu, Lapland and North Karelia.

"Typically, the problem stems from carelessness or a lack of knowledge about the rules concerning the border zone," Yle quoted Jussi Pekkala, the chief of the Vainikkala border guard station, as saying.

Yle reminded that crossing the border in an unauthorized location is considered a minor offense, for which a fine is imposed.

In June 2022, the Finnish Interior Ministry announced the government’s plans to install barriers in areas along the border with the Russian Federation to prepare for countering "hybrid threats.".