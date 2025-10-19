MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A 14-year-old teenager was added to the database of Ukraine’s notorious extremist website Mirotvorets on suspicion of "violating Ukraine’s sovereignty."

According to Mirotvorets files, obtained by TASS, the teenager helped to raise money for humanitarian aid to fighters of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR).

This is not the first time that Mirotvorets has doxed Russian children, ranging in age from 2 to 17 years. In 2021, young writer Faina Savenkova from the Lugansk People’s Republic, who was 12 years old at the time, was added to the database. The site’s administrators claimed that the girl was "participating in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova noted that "publishing children’s personal data on such sites is a violation of children’s rights."

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights earlier noted that these facts are a clear violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by Ukraine. The Council already addressed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk with a request to take steps to remove children’s information from Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist resource.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.