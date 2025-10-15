Donetsk resident arrested for handing information to Ukrainian intelligence, says FSB

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have arrested a female resident of Donetsk who was collecting information on motor vehicles parked near administrative buildings for Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has prevented the illegal activity by a female resident of Donetsk suspected of high treason," the press service said. "It was established that the perpetrator was recruited by a representative from the Ukrainian Security Service via the Telegram messaging service and was transferring information about motor vehicles parked near administrative buildings in Donetsk," it noted in a statement.

The detainee explained at questioning which tasks she was performing for Ukrainian intelligence as seen in a video provided by the FSB press service.

"Representatives from their special services contacted me. They asked to take pictures in a certain location, to photograph a car. I took photos and sent them. I was photographing a store there, some area there, some parking lot. I was simply taking pictures and that’s it," the detainee said.

On the assignment of Ukrainian handlers, the woman took a container with the components of a homemade explosive device from a cache and placed it in another hiding spot used for sabotage and terrorist purposes, after which she was detained by FSB operatives. The Investigative Department of the FSB Directorate for the Donetsk People’s Republic opened criminal cases against her under Article 275 (high treason) and Article 222.1 Part 3 (illegal trafficking in explosive substances or devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.