Mother of Donbass-born Israeli hostage thanks Putin for saving her son

DONETSK, October 14. /TASS/. Donbass-born Israeli hostage Maxim Kharkin survived Hamas captivity thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, his mother Natalya Kharkin told TASS.

"Maxim survived that situation <...> and returned home thanks to the Russian president. Here, everyone helped him," she said.

The Kharkin family plans to visit Moscow to thank Putin for helping save Maxim, the woman added.

"We would very much like to meet with Vladimir Putin and thank him for everything that he did because it really helped Maxim survive," she noted.

Natalya Kharkin also highlighted the efforts of the Russian consulate in Israel, whose employees had provided full assistance and support to the hostage’s family.