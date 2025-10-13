Russia adds opposition figures Kara-Murza, Yashin to terrorist list

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and former municipal deputy Ilya Yashin (both recognized as foreign agents in Russia) have been added to the Federal Financial Monitoring Service’s (Rosfinmonitoring) list of terrorists and extremists, it said on its website.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Kara-Murza, born on 09/07/1981, Moscow; Ilya Valerievich Yashin, born on 06/29/1983, Moscow," it said.

Kara-Mursa and Yashin were part of the biggest Russia-US post-Cold war prisoner swap in August, when 24 prisoners were exchanged. Both now live abroad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned them that same August.