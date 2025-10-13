MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has indicated that it is open to returning the 13 residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region who are still held in Ukraine’s city of Sumy but not when it might send them home, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said.

"According to our information, 13 Kursk residents who were relocated to the city of Sumy in Ukraine are still held by the Ukrainian side. As of today, Ukraine is not refusing to repatriate them to Russia but, in fact, we know neither the exact date nor exact circumstances nor any terms for this return," she told journalists.

According to Moskalkova, Russia and Ukraine continue to hold a dialogue on this matter, including between the sides’ ombudspersons and defense ministries. "We continue dialogue, continue our efforts. We are convinced that all of them will return home to their families," she underscored.