IN BRIEF: What is known about foiled terror attack in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have foiled a terrorist attack on a high-ranking officer from Russia’s Defense Ministry plotted by Ukrainian special services.

Four suspects have been apprehended, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

TASS has compiled key facts about the incident.

About detainees, recruiter

- The FSB has prevented a sabotage and terror attack against one of the high-ranking officers of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

- It was organized by Ukrainian special services together with the international Islamic State organization (IS, recognized as terrorist and outlawed in Russia).

- Three Russian citizens, involved in covering up the planned crime, were detained in Moscow, as well as a native of a Central Asian country who was supposed to execute it.

- The detained Russians earlier assisted in the operations of Ukrainian call centers used to organize an agent network and the coordination of fraudulent and other illegal activities within Russia.

- According to the FSB, the purported executor of the terrorist attack was recruited by Saidakbar Gulomov, an IS operative born in 1979, who is listed as internationally wanted.

- In Russia, Gulomov has been included in the list of terrorists and has been repeatedly listed as wanted in a criminal case on a terror attack against a high-ranking officer of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

- The recruiter was remotely directing the perpetrator’s actions via several foreign messaging services.

- Gulomov provided the perpetrator with funds, information on the potential target, as well as explosives and other components to produce an explosive device.

About planned attack

- The attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas.

- According to specialists, the yield of the explosive device would have ensured a lethal radius of up to 70 meters.

- The perpetrator received a bomb via an unmanned aerial vehicle.

- The detainee said that he had planted it in a bicycle near the building’s entrance.

Investigation

- Following the prevented terrorist attack, the FSB’s Investigative Directorate has opened a criminal case on plotting a terror attack and the illegal use of explosive materials or devices.

- According to the FSB, Gulomov was involved in the murder of Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.