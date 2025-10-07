MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Western meddling in Ukraine could trigger a major war no one wants, Vivian Corvalan, the daughter of Chilean communist leader Luis Corvalan, warned.

"Ever since this US plot against Ukraine began, we have been in a situation of conflict, which can obviously grow into a large-scale war," she said in an interview with TASS. Moreover, I think that the United States has been at war with Venezuela in this or that format for years and I hope very much that we will be able to spare ourselves from new wars. What is happening in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip is terrible war."

She said that she wished global leaders could agree on peace and expressed hope that large-scale wars would be avoided. "All of us want peace. I hope we will see no large-scale fighting," she emphasized.

Luis Corvalan (1916-2010) was a Chilean politician and secretary general of the Chilean Communist Party in 1958-1989. Following the state coup staged by the Junta led by General Augusto Pinochet in 1973, he was arrested and spent several years in custody. In 1976, with the US mediation, he was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and was granted political asylum in the Soviet Union. In 1988, he officially returned to Chile.