Billionaire Ibragim Suleimanov arrested in murder case

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow's Basmanny District Court has remanded billionaire Ibragim Suleimanov, previously detained on murder charges, to pretrial detention until December 2, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"A preventive measure shall be applied to the accused, Ibragim Suleimanov in the form of pretrial detention for a period of two months, until December 2," Judge Timur Vakhrameyev announced.

The hearing of the investigators' motion to choose a preventive measure for the accused was held behind closed doors at the request of the Investigative Committee. The billionaire's defense is expected to appeal the decision.