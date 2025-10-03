Yerevan court sentences Archbishop Mikael to two years in prison

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. Yerevan’s court of general jurisdiction has sentenced Archbishop Mikael, head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, to two years in prison. The hearing was streamed live by local news outlets.

After the verdict was announced, those present in the courtroom began to rise from their seats and chant "Shame, shame!"

The archbishop's lawyer, Ara Zohrabyan, told reporters that the defense will appeal the court's decision.

"It is a historical disgrace that an archbishop was imprisoned in Armenia," he added. The Armenian Prosecutor General's Office accused Archbishop Mikael of calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order. The Armenian Church and all opposition organizations slammed the verdict as political persecution. The archbishop had periodically criticized the policies of Nikol Pashinyan-led government.