MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s crimes have affected 27,000 civilians since 2014, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"A total of 8,167 criminal investigations into the Kiev regime’s crimes have been opened since 2014. Investigators report that 27,000 civilians have been impacted by Ukraine’s aggression; 7,240 people, including 225 minors, have been killed, and 674 individuals have been convicted," the statement reads.

The committee pointed out that investigators questioning detained Ukrainian militants had also found further evidence of crimes committed by their fellow servicemen against civilians in the Belgorod Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). "In 2023, service member Alexander Tarasov, acting upon orders from his commander Vasily Poddubny, launched a cumulative projectile from a tank at a residential building in the village of Pobeda in the Maryinsky District of the DPR. Tarasov is currently involved in a series of investigation activities aimed at establishing all circumstances of his crime. Measures are being taken to locate Poddubny," the statement adds.

In addition, an investigation has been completed into Sergeant Major Leonid Chepa of the 501st Battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 36 Separate Marine Brigade. On March 25, 2022, while in a firing position set up in a private house in the city of Mariupol, he fired an automatic grenade launcher at a residential building at least 20 times, while there were two civilians inside. As a result, both were killed. Chepa will soon face trial.