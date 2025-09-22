MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian football start Artyom Dzyuba, who leads the line with the most goals scored among Russian football players, has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website.

The reason why Dzyuba was blacklisted has not been disclosed.

Dzyuba, 37, holds the record for the most scored goals among Russian football players (244) as he also set a new record as the all-time leading scorer for his national team in March, by scoring his 31st goal. He is the former captain of the Russian national football team, and joined Zenit St. Petersburg FC in 2015, where he won four national championships to go with four titles at the Super Cup of Russia. He parted ways with the club in 2022. Now, he plays as a striker for Russian Premier League club Akron Tolyatti. Dzyuba has also played for FC Spartak Moscow, FC Lokomotiv Moscow, the Tomsk-based FC Tom, FC Rostov, FC Arsenal Tula, and Turkish FC Adana Demirspor.

The notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.