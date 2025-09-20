MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Yaroslav Dronov known by his stage name Shaman, representing Russia at Intervision 2025, asked the competition jury not to evaluate his performance, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Hospitality is an integral part of the soul of the Russian people. And I understand that, according to the laws of hospitality, I cannot claim victory. Therefore, I ask you, dear competition jury, not to evaluate my performance today," said the singer, an Honored Artist of Russia, standing on the stage.

He said he was happy to perform alongside talented people from across the world. "I represent Russia, and Russia has won already. And it has won because we have all of you here as our guests," he concluded.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to revive the Intervision international music contest. Singers from 23 countries participated in the competition that took place in Moscow on Saturday.

