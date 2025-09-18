Top Israeli rabbi uses global religious forum to decry violence, terrorism

ASTANA, September 18. /TASS/. The international community must put an end to murder and terrorism, Israeli Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef said at the closing of the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

"Stop the killings, stop terrorism! <...> Judaism does not call for war, but calls for peace. It’s against our religion to try to convert people of other faiths. <...> Therefore, I call again, stop the killings, stop terrorism!" he said. David Yosef spoke after the first deputy supreme imam of Al-Azhar, the world's largest Islamic university located in Cairo, Mohamed Abdel Rahman El-Duwaini, accused Israel of crimes and cruelty against the people of the Gaza Strip.

The 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions took place in Astana on September 17-18 and brought together more than 100 delegations from about 60 countries. The Russian Orthodox Church was represented at the event by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Russian Muslims were represented by Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia.