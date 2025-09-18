Moscow hospital department heads must pass exam for "Moscow Doctor" status

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Heads of departments in Moscow hospitals who have not yet obtained the "Moscow Doctor" status must pass an exam to acquire it within a year, Head of Moscow’s Healthcare Department Alexey Khripun announced.

"We have made a legally binding decision that every head of a department in Moscow hospitals must pass a very challenging exam for the 'Moscow Doctor' status. Not everyone passes it, far from it. We are giving our colleagues approximately one more year. If they pass, they can continue leading their departments. If not, they cannot," Khripun told at the Cloud Cities Forum on the Future of BRICS Cities.

He emphasized that the exam is necessary to develop and maintain essential competencies among physicians, as there is currently a "temptation" to rely solely on artificial intelligence prompts.

In early September, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova stated that 70% of department heads in Moscow medical organizations had received the ‘Moscow Doctor’ status.

