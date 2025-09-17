State Duma denounces convention for prevention of torture

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. At a plenary session, the State Duma denounced the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as well as two protocols to it. The bill was introduced to the lower house of parliament by Russian President Vladimir Putin in early September 2025.

"The European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of November 26, 1987, and Protocols No. 1 and No. 2 of November 4, 1993, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in the city of Strasbourg on February 28, 1996, shall be denounced," the resolution says.

As State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted earlier, Russia's work in the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment "is being blocked by the Council of Europe itself, which has not allowed a new member of the committee from Russia to be elected since December 2023."

"Appeals on the issue of ensuring Russia's representation are being ignored, despite the principle of cooperation provided for in the European Convention," Volodin said.

The explanatory note states that these "discriminatory circumstances" violate Russia's representative rights in the European Committee and undermine the mechanism for mutual monitoring of compliance with international obligations regarding protection against torture: "consequently, it is proposed to denounce the said Convention and its Protocols."

Proposal for denunciation

The Russian government submitted a proposal to the president for denouncing the Convention. Russia, a member of the CoE since 1996, announced its intention to withdraw from the Council of Europe in 2022 after the organization's Committee of Ministers suspended Moscow's right to representation on the CoE's statutory bodies. Russia notified the Council's Secretary General of its pullout and the denunciation of the CoE's key document, the European Convention on Human Rights.

From that moment on, Moscow has been gradually denouncing the Council of Europe’s documents that are no longer valid under the current circumstances. At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly emphasized that they do not abandon their international obligations to combat crimes and human rights violations, actively applying national legislation in this area.