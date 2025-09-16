More than 4.3 billion people can tune in to Intervision — official

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. About 4 billion 334 million people from 23 states, whose representatives will participate in the Intervision contest, can potentially watch it, Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy head of the presidential administration, Chairman of the Intervision Supervisory Board, said.

"We looked at [the list of participating countries], 23 countries, 4 billion 334 million people live there. That's more than half the world. These are the countries whose representatives will participate in the revived Intervision. And these 4 billion 300-plus million people will have the chance to watch the broadcast," Kiriyenko told at a press conference.

International music competition Intervision will be held on September 20, 2025 in Moscow. TASS is the information partner of the contest.

Kiriyenko said that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the original Intervision, and the songs performed at the festival are still sung and loved.

"We believe that the songs that will be performed on the 20th at the revived Intervision will also live on. And decades later, they will also be sung in Russia and in all other countries," Kiriyenko said.

He said that the contest's motto is Music in the Heart of Your Country. No one imposes any uniform requirements and standards on participants.

"On the contrary, we really hope that every performance, every performer will be completely original and will share with all the participants and viewers of the competition what they cherish in their country, what they are proud of in their country," Kiriyenko added.