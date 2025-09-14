Russian cuisine should be recognized as country's intangible heritage — ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The holding of the All-Russian festival of Russian cuisine should indicate the state's intention to officially recognize Russian cuisine as the country’s intangible heritage, according to recommendations for organizing the festival drafted by the Industry and Trade Ministry seen by TASS.

"The key tasks include indication of the state's intention to officially recognize Russian cuisine as an intangible heritage of Russia and an important area of domestic policy and state support, and initiation of an increase in the number of places in Russia where Russian cuisine can be tasted," the document reads.

Among other tasks are popularizing Russian cuisine and "liberating demand for Russian" among the younger generation, and forming a positive image of Russian cuisine in the minds of Russians and a positive information field in relation to products of Russian origin.

The document has been developed by a working group on issues of popularization of Russian cuisine under Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which has been submitted to executive authorities of Russian constituent entities.